/Powerful 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan’s Kagoshima region: Is there a tsunami warning?

A strong 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Japan’s Kagoshima region on Wednesday (May 20), sending tremors across multiple areas and alarming residents as buildings swayed during the seismic activity. Authorities said no tsunami warning was issued immediately after the quake. There were also no early reports of deaths, injuries or large-scale destruction, though officials continued to monitor the situation and assess possible damage. Some reports also said that the earthquake was of the magnitude of 6.2. Japan remains among the most earthquake-vulnerable nations in the world due to its position on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a zone known for intense seismic and volcanic activity.

Officials noted that the earthquake’s magnitude and related details may be revised as authorities continue their assessments. Residents were advised to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in the event of strong shaking. Authorities also asked people to remain prepared by keeping emergency kits stocked with essentials such as water, food, flashlights and first-aid supplies. Citizens were further urged to secure heavy furniture, stay aware of evacuation routes and closely monitor updates issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), NIED and local officials. Strong undersea earthquakes can also trigger tsunamis, especially quakes above magnitude 7.5, as they can displace massive amounts of water and create dangerous sea waves.

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