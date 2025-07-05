US President Donald Trump has only been appreciative of the B-2 bomber, and the his celebration continued at the July 4th ceremony. The stealth aircraft was seen flying over the White House ahead of his speech. He highlighted that the last two weeks have been about ‘winning, winning, and winning’. This the president was referring to the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.



Talking about the operation, he said, “As you know, two weeks ago our incredible Air Force pilots conducted one of the most successful military strikes in all of history. Operation Midnight Hammer and that’s exactly what it was – a hammer.” Expressing gratitude towards the soldiers and their families, he said, “We owe you everything, great job! It was one of most flawless military campaign in the history of our country. Those beautiful planes were totally stealth, they flew right over the centre of a very hostile country and they never even saw it coming.”

“This evening, we are honoured to be joined by 150 airmen and there families from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, home of the B-2 bomber,” he added.

He also said, “I've never seen people so happy in our country because of that, because so many different groups of people are being taken care of: the military, civilians of all types, jobs of all types. So you have the biggest tax cut, the biggest spending cut, the largest border security investment in American history”



Trump was referring to the June 23 strikes conducted by the US B-2 bombers on Iran’s nuclear facilities viz. Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. It was a day after the strikes that the US President announced ceasefire between Israel and Iran.