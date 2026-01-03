/Mike Pompeo says "Mossad agents" are marching with Iranian protestors

Former US Secretary of State and ex-CIA Director Michael Richard Pompeo, has ignited a firestorm with his social media post where he asserts that Mossad agents are marching beside the protestors as the nation is engulfed in protest against the Khomeini regime. There had been speculation about the protest being amplified by the Israeli intelligence and, in some places, being organised to cash in on the economic turmoil within Iran to push for a pro-Western authority.

In a social media post, Pompeo said, “The Iranian regime is in trouble. Bringing in mercenaries is its last best hope...47 years of this regime; POTUS 47.Coincidence? Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them." Pompe had allegedly faced an assassination attempt from the Iranian regime in 2022.

Earlier on Monday, Mossad-linked Social Media accounts made similar claims. “Go out into the streets together. The time has come. We are with you.” They used the Farsi language to connect with the sentiments of the Iranian people. “Not just from far, we are with you on the ground.” Israel has also engaged in a co-ordinated and severe misinformation campaign using AI-generated photos and videos to trigger the Iranian crowd.

However, this can be a psychological tactic to trigger mistrust among the protestors and with the regime to create a chaotic situation. There had been a deliberate attempt from Israel and the US to frame the peaceful protest as a violent one. US President Donald Trump had on Friday threatened that they are “locked and loaded” to give “democracy” to another Middle Eastern country. A former CEO Director claiming that Mossad agents are on the streets without any literal evidence comes across as a scare tactic or psychological war.