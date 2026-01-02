As US President Donald Trump said America will come to Tehran’s rescue if protesters are attacked, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denounced the his remarks. Araghchi termed it "reckless and dangerous". “Given President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard within U.S. borders, he of all people should know that criminal attacks on public property cannot be tolerated. This is why President Trump’s message today, likely influenced by those who fear diplomacy or mistakenly believe it is unnecessary, is reckless and dangerous. As in the past, the Great People of Iran will forcefully reject any interference in their internal affairs,” the foreign minister added.

On Friday (Jan 2), Donald Trump warned Iran not to use force on protesters. He assured Iranians that the US will come to their rescue “if Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters” and he further mentioned violence to be “their custom”. He added on his Truth Social post, “We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J TRUMP.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Iran’s leadership hit back at the warning, with Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying on Friday that any US interference in Iranian protests would lead to chaos across the region. His remarks came after Trump warned Washington would intervene if Iran used lethal force against peaceful demonstrators.

Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hit back at Trump’s warning. He said any US interference in Iranian protests would lead more turbulence in the region. Larijani’s remarks came after the US president’s warning indicating that Washington would not keep silent if Tehran used lethal force against peaceful protesters.