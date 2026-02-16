/PM Narendra Modi to visit Israel next week

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Israel next week amid efforts to deepen bilateral ties in defence, counter-terrorism, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. The visit, PM Modi's first to Israel during his third term in office and his first since 2017, comes at a time of strengthened strategic partnership between the two nations. Official confirmation from New Delhi is pending, but possible dates of 24-25 February are expected, following an invitation extended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a recent address to the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Netanyahu publicly announced the forthcoming visit, highlighting the robust relationship between the countries. "Parliament address on the anvil. Who’s coming here next week? Narendra Modi," he said.

"Tremendous alliance between Israel and India, and we are going to discuss all sorts of cooperation. Now, you know, India is not a small country. It has 1.4 billion people. India is enormously powerful, enormously popular. Did you know that? Yeah, you do? Good, I’m glad you know it, but I want all of you to know it."

He emphasised Israel's popularity in India, framing the partnership as a key element in both nations' strategic outlooks. Talks between Modi and Netanyahu are anticipated to focus on defence collaboration, as well as intensified counter-terrorism efforts.