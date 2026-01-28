/PM Narendra Modi to travel to Israel on 27th February

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Israel on 27th-28th February, his first visit to the country in his 3rd term, and it comes after a gap of almost 9 years. Israel has already extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit the country. The visit is aimed at further strengthening strategic ties in areas like defence, technology, agriculture, cybersecurity, and counter-terrorism.

PM Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu held talks earlier this month, the 2nd in a matter of 2 months, even as both sides reaffirmed a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism. Netanyahu briefed the Indian side on the implementation and progress of the Gaza Peace Plan even as the Indian PM reiterated India’s consistent support for a just, durable peace in the region. India was among the first countries to condemn the October 7, 2023, terror attack by Hamas but has been consistently calling for implementation of humanitarian law in Gaza.

Last year, EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal had visited Israel, while Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar had visited India. Both sides are engaged in talks for a free trade agreement. The Terms of Reference has been signed to formally launch FTA negotiations. An Israeli delegation is expected to visit Delhi in February in relation to the trade talks. The upcoming visit of the Indian PM is expected to give a fillip to IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Corridor) that was launched in Delhi in November of 2023 at the G20 summit.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

PM Modi’s last visit to Israel was in July 2017, when he became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country. During that visit, PM Netanyahu accompanied him for most of the trip, an honour typically reserved for US presidents. That visit marked 25 years of full diplomatic relations between the 2 countries, established in 1992, and focused on deepening ties in defence, cybersecurity, agriculture, water technology, innovation, and counter-terrorism.