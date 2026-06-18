/PM Modi outlines India's AI vision at VivaTech 2026, invites global tech giants to invest

Addressing the 10th edition of the VivaTech Summit in Paris, Europe's largest technology and startup event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India's vision for Artificial Intelligence (AI). He emphasised that AI must be democratised to ensure its benefits reach everyone, noting that for India, AI stands for "all-inclusive". PM Modi highlighted that AI technology improves access, drives economic growth, and helps sustain a healthy planet. As an example of India's AI application, he cited "Sarlaben," a voice-first AI assistant launched by Amul that helps women dairy farmers manage livestock nutrition and health.

The Prime Minister rolled out the red carpet for top tech companies, noting that his government is easing regulations and expanding the ease of doing business. He invited attendees to visit the India pavilion, which showcases the prowess of the country's startup ecosystem through emerging technologies like the world's first 3D-printed rocket engine, advanced genetic engineering therapies, and cancer-detecting AI solutions.

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“In the last decade, India has been going through a rapid transformation that is powered by technology. From creating the world's largest digital identity system to the world's largest digital payment platforms. We are using technology at a massive scale for financial inclusion, education, telemedicine, agriculture and more,” the PM said.

PM Modi also detailed India's digital and space achievements, mentioning that India was the first country to land near the moon's south pole. He stated that India is a world leader in digital payments, accounting for half of the world's real-time digital transactions through UPI, which can now be used in France at the Eiffel Tower and Paris airports. Furthermore, he highlighted DigiLocker, a digital document wallet used by 700 million people, alongside government initiatives like the SVAMITVA scheme and the PM GatiShakti initiative that are transforming lives.