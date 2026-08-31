PM Modi meets Iran's Pezeshkian in Bishkek at the sidelines of SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Aug 31) met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan. In a post on X after the meeting, PM Modi said that he reiterated India's “commitment to strengthening long standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors.” We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come, he added. He also said that both sides had a discussion on the prevailing situation in West Asia. “India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace,” he said.

There has been no statement on meeting with PM Modi from the Iranian side. Prior to his departure for Bishkek, the Iranian President had said that Iran does not seek war, but will respond with strength and determination to any aggression. "This meeting is very important and most of the leaders of the region will be present in it. In a situation where some international institutions are seeking to create a unified space in the world, this meeting is considered a symbol of the existence of diverse and independent voices in the global arena," he had said.

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