PM Modi in US LIVE updates: Indian PM interacts with Indian and American students
Story highlights
PM Modi arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday on his second leg of the state visit to the US. He is expected to hold bilateral discussions with his American counterpart Joe Biden, and he will also address a joint session of the US Congress.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi led a historic event at UN headquarters in New York to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, which was attended by people of several nationalities, including diplomats, leaders and celebrities from different walks of life. On Thursday, PM Modi is expected to join Joe Biden and Jill Biden for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries.
I am really happy to have got an opportunity to interact with young and creative minds here. India is working on several projects in collaboration with NSF. I thank First Lady Jill Biden for planning and organising this event: PM Modi
VIDEO | "I am really happy to have got an opportunity to interact with young and creative minds here. India is working on several projects in collaboration with NSF. I thank First Lady Jill Biden for planning and organising this event," says PM Modi at Skilling For Future Event… pic.twitter.com/oF15gCLIQH— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2023
We can think of starting an India-US teachers' exchange programme. To increase the engagement of scientists & entrepreneurs across the world with Indian institutions, we started GIAN - Global Initiative of Academic Networks - in 2015. I am delighted to tell you that under this, 750 faculty members from the US have come to India: PM Modi at the National Science Foundation in Alexandria
If we want our economies to be strong, we need to invest in young people who are our future. We need to ensure that they have the opportunities that they deserve. Through Joe's Investing in America agenda, we are creating millions of good jobs in growing industries like clean energy & manufacturing, says the First Lady of the US Jill Biden at the event.
PM Modi on Wednesday reached the National Science Foundation Headquarters in Alexandria with the FLOTUS Jill Biden, where he is now interacting with students from India and the US.
VIDEO | PM Modi speaks at National Science Foundation Headquarters in Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/VeUgXvQkWs— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2023