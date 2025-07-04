After concluding his Ghana visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Piarco International Airport, Port of Spain. He was received by Trinidad and Tobago PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her entire cabinet of thirty-eight ministers and four Members of Parliament.

This will be PM Modi's first visit to the country as prime minister. He will be holding talks with Trinidad & Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo and PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar. He was also given a Guard of Honour upon his arrival.

Taking to his social media, PM Modi posted, “Sharing some glimpses from the welcome at Port of Spain. May the friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago continue to scale new heights in the times to come!”

Talking to news agency ANI, Trinidad and Tobago's Ministry of Agriculture, Dev Duggal said, "I am very happy that Trinidad and Tobago has decided to award PM Modi with the highest award. It is done after a lot of consideration. This award will bring both countries together, and both countries respect each other. 50% of the population of Trinidad and Tobago is of Indian origin and this visit is beneficial for both countries."