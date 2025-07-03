/'This is also a responsibility': PM Modi on being conferred highest honour in Ghana

On Tuesday (July 2), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated with the highest honour in Ghana. He was conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ by President John Dramani Mahama. “It is a matter of pride and honour to be felicitated with. I would like to thank the president and the people of Ghana with all my heart. I would like to receive this award on behalf of 140 crore Indians,” said PM Modi.

“I thank the people and Government of Ghana for conferring ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ upon me. This honour is dedicated to the bright future of our youth, their aspirations, our rich cultural diversity and the historical ties between India and Ghana,” he continued.

PM Modi is on his first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana, and it also makes him the first Indian PM to visit the country in 30 years. On arriving in Accra, he received a rousing welcome, and the Indian diaspora poured in large numbers to welcome him.

Talking about the award, he added, “This honour is also a responsibility; to keep working towards a stronger India-Ghana friendship. India will always stand with the people of Ghana and continue to contribute as a trusted friend and development partner.”

In an announcement before the felicitation, President Mahama said, "Our esteemed guest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be decorated with the prestigious national award of the Office of the Order of the Star of Ghana at a state banquet to be held in his honour this evening. It is a testament to the friendship that exists between the people of Ghana and India.”