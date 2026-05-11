/Plane tyre catches fire during landing in Nepal's Kathmandu: VIDEO shows scary moment

A Turkish Airlines flight, arriving from Istanbul, experienced an emergency when its landing gear wheel caught fire upon touchdown in Nepal's Kathmandu. According to an ANI report, citing the police, the fire was doused immediately, and all passengers have been evacuated. Video on social media shows passengers being evacuated at Tribhuvan International Airport. As per the official, there were a total of 278 passengers and 11 crew members on the flight. The passengers also included some United Nations officials. While the reason behind the incident is not known yet, there has been no official statement by the airport or the airline company.

“The Turkish Airlines TK 726 was en route to Kathmandu from Istanbul and the tyre had caught fire while landing,” SP Rajkumar Silawal from the Airport security told ANI. “Using the fire engine, it has been contained. All the passengers are safely evacuated.”

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