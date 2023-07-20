Photographer jailed for using protest song 'Glory to Hong Kong' in breach of national anthem law

A photographer Cheng Wing-Chun has been jailed for using a protest song, "Glory to Hong Kong", in a music video posted on YouTube, replacing the national anthem "March of the Volunteers," reported South China Morning Post. This was the first trial under Hong Kong's national anthem law. The photographer has been sentenced to three months in jail by a magistrate at Eastern Court.

The video used by the photographer depicted local athlete Edgar Cheung Ka-long celebrating his victory at the Tokyo Olympics, as the protest song plays in the background during the medal presentation, as per the court ruling.

Legal implications

"Glory to Hong Kong" was used during the 2019 anti-government protests, urging people to fight for freedom and "Liberate Hong Kong" in a "revolution of our times."

Also Read | Fed fines Deutsche Bank $186 million for inefficient action to restrain money laundering

The expression "Liberate Hong Kong" was deemed capable of carrying a secessionist meaning during the city's first national security trial. The offense of insulting the national anthem carries a punishment of up to three years in prison and a fine of HK$50,000 (US$6,385).

Government's efforts to ban the song online

The government is seeking a civil injunction to ban the protest song and persuade Google to remove related content that they believe contains "wrong information." Authorities are concerned about the spread of content promoting the song and its potential impact on national security.

Hong Kong's national security law

In another effort to clamp down on activists, Hong Kong's national security police detained four individuals, including the elder brother of prominent activist Dennis Kwok.

The detentions are part of the authorities' pursuit of eight fugitives with bounties on their heads for allegedly breaching national security. The bounties have garnered criticism from the United States, Britain, and Australia, where the activists are currently living.

Watch | Israel: Protesters demand complete withdrawal of judicial bill

This is not an isolated incident wherein the national security police have detained activists. In a similar instance, last week, three family members of another wanted activist Nathan Law were interrogated. Law is a longtime labour rights unionist. He is currently living in Britain however despite the efforts by the Hong Kong authorities to crackdown on activists, he continues to advocate for those targeted under the security law in Hong Kong.

The police have been actively detaining activists under the national security law, with 260 arrests made, and 79 people convicted or awaiting sentencing in Hong Kong, reported SCMP.