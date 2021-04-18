Philippines warns flash floods as Surigae turns into super typhoon

The Philippines has warned locals about incoming flash floods as Surigae has intensified while on water, making it the first super typhoon of 2021.

Also known as Bising, the typhoon is said to now have the strength of a Category 5 hurricane and is forming over the Philippine Sea.

The experts have also made it clear that the storm, in all probability, may not hit the land, but will bring heavy rains and strong winds to the eastern provinces as it moves northwest with top winds of 215 kilometres (134 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 265 kilometres an hour.

"Considering the uncertainty in the track forecast of the typhoon, a westward shift in the current forecast track may result in potentially significant impacts," the Philippine weather bureau said. "The possibility of a close approach scenario is not ruled out."