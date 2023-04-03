Parisians massively vote to ban for-hire electric scooters

The citizens of Paris overwhelmingly voted on Sunday to ban for-hire electric scooters from the French capital's streets, in a huge blow to the operators. The voting ended with a victory for campaigners for road safety.

The referendum will now turn Paris, which was once a pioneer in embracing services of e-scooter, will now become the only major capital of Europe to outlaw the widespread devices which are booked on applications like Lime.

The residents of the city were asked to vote for or against them in a public consultation which was organised by mayor Anne Hidalgo in which around 90 per cent of the votes were cast against the scooters, showed official results.

"We're happy. It's what we've been fighting for over four years," stated Arnaud Kielbasa, the Apacauvi charity's co-founder, which is representing the victims of e-scooter accidents.

"All Parisians say they are nervous on the pavements, nervous when they cross the roads. You need to look everywhere," Kielbasa, whose infant daughter and wife were hit by an e-scooter driver, said. "That's why they've voted against them," he added.

Operators have alleged that they are being singled out unfairly and being held solely responsible for the chaotic nature of streets in Paris, where mayor Hidalgo has championed bikes and different forms of non-emitting transport since he came to power in 2014.

Last week, while speaking to AFP, Hidalgo said that “self-service scooters are the source of tension and worry” for Parisians and that a ban would “reduce nuisance” in public spaces.

In 2018, the mayor's administration welcomed e-scooter operators with open arms, but since then, it has tightened regulations progressively, creating designated parking zones, restricting the number of operators and limiting the top speed.

However, the measures adopted have not been able to convince residents who have been complaining about drunken and reckless driving, as well as, clutter on pavements.

A number of fatal accidents also highlighted the dangers of electric scooters which are currently being hired by children who are 12 years old or above.

"I'm committed to respecting the choice of voters, purely and simply," said Hidalgo as she voted on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

