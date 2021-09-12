Paris mayor Hidalgo announces French presidential bid

AFP
Rouen, France Published: Sep 12, 2021, 02:37 PM(IST)

Anne Hidalgo Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Speaking in the northwestern city of Rouen, Hidalgo said: "I have decided to be a candidate for the presidency of the French Republic."

The Socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, on Sunday announced plans to run for president in next year's election, joining a growing list of challengers to centrist Emmanuel Macron.

