/Pakistan restricts airspace days before India's tri-service Exercise Trishul

Pakistan has issued NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), which comes days before India prepares for a robust tri-services exercise between October 30 and November 10. The drills will be conducted in the western frontier region of the country, near the Sir Creek area. This particular piece of marshland is located between India’s western state of Gujarat and Pakistan’s Sindh province. Pakistan’s airspace restrictions imposed between October 28 and 29 seemingly gives a hint of an undercurrent that has alerted the country.