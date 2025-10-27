/Pakistan restricts airspace days before India's tri-service Exercise Trishul

28,000 feet of airspace has been reserved for the Exercise Trishul. Drills will be conducted near the Sir Creek region, a 96 km marshy strip between India and Pakistan which opens into the Arabian Sea and is of strategic significance.
Pakistan has issued NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), which comes days before India prepares for a robust tri-services exercise between October 30 and November 10. The drills will be conducted in the western frontier region of the country, near the Sir Creek area. This particular piece of marshland is located between India’s western state of Gujarat and Pakistan’s Sindh province. Pakistan’s airspace restrictions imposed between October 28 and 29 seemingly gives a hint of an undercurrent that has alerted the country.
28,000 feet of airspace has been reserved for the exercise. TheSir Creek region, a 96 km marshy strip between India and Pakistan, which opens into the Arabian Sea is of strategic significance.
According to the Airports Authority of India, NOTAMorNotice to Airmenare notices distributed by means of telecommunication containing information concerning the establishment, condition or change in any aeronautical facility, service, procedure or hazard, the timely knowledge of which is essential to personnel concerned with flight operations.