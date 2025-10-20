/Indian Army celebrates Diwali with zeal at LoC posts in Kupwara amid high alert

In the icy heights of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Indian Army soldiers stationed at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) celebrated Diwali with fervour, undeterred by freezing temperatures and rugged terrain. The celebrations, filled with the exchange of sweets and festive greetings, showcased the troops' unity, resilience, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders.

Despite being far from their families, the soldiers’ spirits remained high, as the glow of Diwali brought warmth to the remote, high-altitude outposts. "The festival reflects the strength and morale of our jawans, who remain vigilant even in the harshest conditions,” an Army officer said, highlighting the troops’ dedication.

Add WION as a Preferred Source