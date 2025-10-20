/Indian Army celebrates Diwali with zeal at LoC posts in Kupwara amid high alert

Despite being far from their families, the soldiers’ spirits remained high, as the glow of Diwali brought warmth to the remote, high-altitude outposts
In the icy heights of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Indian Army soldiers stationed at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) celebrated Diwali with fervour, undeterred by freezing temperatures and rugged terrain. The celebrations, filled with the exchange of sweets and festive greetings, showcased the troops' unity, resilience, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders.
Despite being far from their families, the soldiers’ spirits remained high, as the glow of Diwali brought warmth to the remote, high-altitude outposts. "The festival reflects the strength and morale of our jawans, who remain vigilant even in the harshest conditions,” an Army officer said, highlighting the troops’ dedication.
Security along the LoC has been intensified during the festive season to ensure no disruptions occur, with forces on high alert to counter any potential threats. Local communities near the border expressed heartfelt gratitude for the Army’s tireless service, noting that the soldiers’ celebrations foster a sense of joy, pride, and security in the region. "Their presence and festive spirit reassure us all,” a local resident said. The Diwali celebrations at these forward posts stand as a testament to the Indian Army’s enduring resolve and the unbreakable bond between the soldiers and the people they protect.