/Pakistan ready to host talks to settle Iran conflict: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan has offered to host diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran in an effort to ease tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on X on Tuesday (March 24). “Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict,” Shariff wrote on X.

This follows reports suggesting Pakistan could serve as a venue for peace negotiations after US President Donald Trump said he had postponed planned strikes on Iranian power facilities by five days, mentioning ‘productive discussions’ with Tehran. The move is believed to be part of a broader diplomatic initiative involving Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye.

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In recent developments, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir held talks with Trump on Sunday. This was followed by a phone conversation between Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday. According to reports by the Financial Times and Axios, senior officials from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey also communicated with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, exchanging messages to explore a possible path toward de-escalation.