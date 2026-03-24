/'Ensuring Strait of Hormuz remains open': Modi, Trump hold talks for first time on West Asia conflict

US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 24) to review the evolving situation in West Asia, according to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Sharing the update on X, Gor said that both leaders underlined the need to ensure uninterrupted operations in the Strait of Hormuz. The discussion followed Trump’s announcement of a temporary five-day pause on proposed US strikes targeting Iran’s energy sector. He described recent engagements with Tehran as ‘productive’, suggesting ongoing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions that have unsettled global markets and triggered concerns over energy supplies.

In a post on X, Indian PM wrote, “Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability.”

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha, warning that the conflict in West Asia could have lasting consequences, particularly for energy availability, inflation, and trade. He urged citizens to stay prepared for potential disruptions, while assuring that the government remains vigilant and committed to protecting national interests.

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Modi also appealed to state governments to coordinate closely, similar to their approach during the COVID-19 crisis, to safeguard vulnerable populations such as migrant workers and to curb hoarding or black marketing. Speaking in the Lok Sabha a day earlier, the Prime Minister had termed the situation ‘concerning’, pointing to India’s reliance on the region for energy imports. He reassured the public that supplies of petrol, diesel, and LPG are being secured through diversified sourcing strategies, and reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable paths to resolving the conflict, despite the possibility of prolonged instability.