Over 6 million people have recovered from COVID-19 globally: Johns Hopkins University

More than 6 million individuals have recovered from COVID-19 around the world, days after 11 million cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed globally, according to the most recent data available from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Also read | China’s secrecy, deception and cover-up allowed coronavirus to spread all over world: Trump



The total number of cases stood at 11,408,981, while the fatalities increased to 6,160,833, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.



The United States is the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, both in caseload and deaths, and has struggled to respond to the devastation wrought by the virus.

Also read | Despite surge in COVID-19 cases, Trump says 'tremendous victory' nearby in fight against pandemic



The United States recorded 39,379 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours as infections continue to trend up around the country.



The country's total number of cases now stands at 2,876,143.



The world's largest economy also recorded a further 234 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 129,891, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed at 8:30 pm.



Sunday's tally comes after a string of surging daily new infections, including a high of 57,683 on Friday.



(With inputs from agencies)