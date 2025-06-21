Oops! US envoy accidentally blames Israel for ‘chaos and terror’ at UN- WATCH

Amid the rising tensions between Israel and Iran, a US envoy at a UN Security Council meeting on Friday stumbled and accidentally blamed Jerusalem for spreading "chaos, terror and suffering" in the Middle East before realising her mistake.

The US Chargé d'Affaires ad interim to the UN, Dorothy Shea, was giving a speech during the UNSC, condemning Iran's activities against Israel.

"Israel's government has also spread chaos, terror and suffering throughout the region," Shea reads out. She then takes an awkward pause, shakes her head as she quickly corrects herself and repeats the sentence, “Iran's government has also spread chaos, terror and suffering throughout the region.” She continues with her speech, “Let us not forget that the Iranian government was an enabling and ideological material force behind Hamas's deadly assault on Israel.”



This slip-up by the senior US diplomat on a stage as large as the United Nations Security Council went viral on social media.

In her speech, Shea also emphasised that it is not too late for the Iranian government "to do the right thing". She reiterated US President Donald Trump's statements and said that Iran "must completely abandon its nuclear enrichment program and all aspirations of acquiring a nuclear weapon". Dorothy Shea stated that Israel has repeatedly called for Israel's destruction as well as for "death to America".

As much as she confirmed the US was not involved in Israeli raids on Iran, the American diplomat said, “Let there be no doubt that the United States continues to stand with Israel and supports its actions against Iran's nuclear ambitions.” The American diplomat explained that Iran's leaders could have avoided the current war if they had accepted an agreement that would have prevented them from ever having a nuclear weapon.

By rejecting the deal, Shea explained, Iran has everything it requires to have a nuclear weapon, adding that the only thing left for it to have now is a decision by its top leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump will be making a decision on joining Israel in attacking Iran or not, in two weeks as the war between Israel and Iran continues for a week now with Israel attacking Tehran's nuclear facilities and military officials.



During White House briefing, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that trump will “make a decision on whether to attack Iran within two weeks.”

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Trump said in a statement read out by his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

The White House added that “correspondence has continued with Iran.” An Israeli official on Thursday told The Times of Israel that it expects that US President Donald Trump will join the strikes against Iran’s nuclear program. “The expectation is that they join, but no one is pushing them,” says the official. “They have to make their own decision.”