Oklahoma school shooting: Moment when Principal Kirk Moore tackles and disarms shooter - CCTV video surfaces

Surveillance footage from Pauls Valley High School in United States' Oklahoma shows principal Kirk Moore rushing toward an armed gunman and helping disarm him moments after he entered the building on April 7. The video footage has surfaced now. Authorities said that the suspect, identified as 20-year-old former student Victor Hawkins, entered the school and aimed a firearm at two students in the lobby before Moore stepped in from his office. The video shows Moore tackling Hawkins during the confrontation, while another school staff member later assists in removing the weapon. Officials said Hawkins was able to fire multiple rounds during the struggle, striking Moore in the leg. Despite the gunfire, no students were injured. Moore is being termed as a hero.

Armed attack at Pauls Valley High School

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On Apr 7, an armed attack was thwarted at Pauls Valley High School in Oklahoma. At approximately 2:20 p.m., a 20-year-old former student identified as Victor Hawkins entered the school lobby armed with two loaded pistols. Hawkins has been charged with feloniously pointing a firearm, shooting with intent to kill, and carrying a weapon into a public assembly. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 8.