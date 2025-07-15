/New Jersey declares state emergency after flash floods lash US Northeast—Details here

The New Jersey has announced a state emergency after heavy rain lashed multiple areas of US Northeast on Monday, which has triggered flash flood warnings across New York City. After the heavy rain, water raised in the city resulting in the disruption of roads, airports, and public transport, according to NBC News. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued flash flood warnings for across the New York City. And, several videos of the flood in the New Jersey surfaced showing flooding on streets along with floating of cars.

The state emergency in the New Jersey was announced by governor Phil Murphy following flash flooding and high levels of rainfall in parts of the state. He requested the residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. In a short notice the basement apartment, residents were asked to prepare to evacuate in the New York.

“If you live in a basement apartment, stay alert. Flash flooding can happen with little warning, including overnight,” New York City emergency management said in a post on X. “Keep a phone, flashlight, and Go Bag nearby. Be ready to move to higher ground.”

Airport, rail, and roads services disrupted

Staten Island, a county in the New York has reached nearly 1.7 inches after heavy rain and Manhattan’s Chelsea neighbourhood by 7:30 pm reached 1.5 inches. Following this, the NWS warned that rain could up to the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour, which can go upto 6 inches in total. As a result, several mode of transportation were disrupted, like LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports reported delays and disruptions, while John F. Kennedy Airport warned of potential issues. Similarly, substantial flooding disrupted a section of major roads in the state.

In addition, flooding also hit subway stations in New York's Queens county, and train lines were severely disrupted, as well as the Staten Island Railway suspended service in both directions in the southern part of the borough.