/NATO to enter Iran war?: Alliance adjusts force posture, EU chief affirms unity after Cyprus attack

As the war in West Asia extended beyond the region after the Iranian military struck a British military base in Cyprus, the country, geographically located in the Middle East but culturally and politically considered part of Europe, has been a member of the European Union since 2004. Just hours before the attack on Britain’s Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri, PM Keir Starmer granted the US permission to use UK bases (specifically Fairford and Diego Garcia) to launch “limited defensive” strikes to destroy Iranian missiles at their source.

The UK Ministry of Defence raised force protection to the “highest level” and confirmed that RAF Typhoons and F-35s are actively patrolling the skies to intercept further threats.

NATO’s top commander in Europe, US General Alexus Grynkewich, stated the alliance is “closely following developments” and “adjusting NATO's strong force posture” to ensure the security of all 32 member nations.

Meanwhile, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said the bloc was solidly behind member states after an Iranian drone attack on a British base in Cyprus.

“While the Republic of Cyprus was not the target, let me be clear: we stand collectively, firmly and unequivocally with our Member States in the face of any threat,” she said.

Following an Iranian drone attack on Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi, which houses the French naval base known as Camp de la Paix, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated that France is “ready” to take part in the defence of Gulf countries (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar) and Jordan against Iranian strikes.

The shift in stance of European nations signals a possible spillover of the conflict into Europe and potential participation of NATO member countries.

However, there is an internal debate in NATO as its charter (Article 6) specifies that collective defence covers attacks in Europe, North America, or Turkey. But because the Sovereign Base Areas in Cyprus are geographically in the Middle East, questions remain.

The US-Israeli operation in Iran entered its third day on Monday after assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a precision strike on a high-security compound in Tehran. Several other top leaders were also killed after the US and Israel launched a massive coordinated aerial campaign on Saturday.

The strikes, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the United States, targeted government buildings, military installations, and suspected nuclear facilities, while aiming specifically to decapitate the highest levels of Iranian leadership.

In retaliation, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launched strikes on Israel, US military bases and its allies across West Asia, including Qatar, Iraq, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

