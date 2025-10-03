/Naked cyclists will soon swarm the streets of Portland in an act of defiance against Donald Trump | Details

Portland has decided to protest the deployment of National Guard troops in its own unique way. A sea of naked cyclists will soon descend on the streets to hit back at President Donald Trump's decision to militarise the city. World Naked Bike Ride Portland has announced that an "Emergency" event will be organised to protest the Trump administration’s deployment of federalised National Guard troops. "Emergency World Naked Bike Ride coming up in response to the militarisation of our city. Plans are being worked on," a post on the group's Instagram said. The group has not given a date for the protests yet. Naked bicyclists sporting bright body paint are not a new sight in Portland. Public nudity is considered a legal form of protest in Portland. The naked cyclists have gathered in the past to make their voice heard against various issues, such as the fossil fuel companies and body positivity. But this time it has taken on a political tone. The naked cyclists' protests have previously been organised by Portland World Naked Bike Ride. But the group that has called for the protests is not linked to it. Also Read: Pledge allegiance to Trump agenda, or else: White House ultimatum to US universities