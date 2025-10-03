/Naked cyclists will soon swarm the streets of Portland in an act of defiance against Donald Trump | Details

World Naked Bike Ride Portland has called for an emergency naked bike ride to protest against Donald Trump's decision to send 200 National Guard troops to the city.
Portland has decided to protest the deployment of National Guard troops in its own unique way. A sea of naked cyclists will soon descend on the streets to hit back at President Donald Trump's decision to militarise the city. World Naked Bike Ride Portland has announced that an "Emergency" event will be organised to protest the Trump administration's deployment of federalised National Guard troops. "Emergency World Naked Bike Ride coming up in response to the militarisation of our city. Plans are being worked on," a post on the group's Instagram said. The group has not given a date for the protests yet. Naked bicyclists sporting bright body paint are not a new sight in Portland. Public nudity is considered a legal form of protest in Portland. The naked cyclists have gathered in the past to make their voice heard against various issues, such as the fossil fuel companies and body positivity. But this time it has taken on a political tone. The naked cyclists' protests have previously been organised by Portland World Naked Bike Ride. But the group that has called for the protests is not linked to it.
World Naked Bike Ride Portland has hosted protests in recent years. It organised a nude ride against Zenith Energy, a fuel storage company that planned a terminal along the Willamette River in northwest Portland. This time, the group is coming on the streets to slam Trump's decision to deploy 200 National Guard troops in the liberal stronghold. He took this decision to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, where people have been gathering across the country, with occasional clashes breaking out between the demonstrators and law enforcement. Trump said on social media that the city is a "NEVER-ENDING DISASTER." Meanwhile, state and local leaders have called his decision to deploy the National Guard in Portland unnecessary.
"There is no insurrection, there is no threat to national security, and there is no need for military troops in our major city," said Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek. The offshoot group that has called for the naked cycle ride was formed after the original organisers decided not to host an event in 2024. The new and smaller group then hosted its own version, resulting in two separate rides last year.