Morning news brief: US grapples with troops evacuation deadline and more

'At risk' Afghans: US grapples with August 31 evacuation deadline

As the US ramped up its evacuation effort on Monday amid chaotic scenes at Kabul airport, Reuters news agency quoting a US State Department official said the commitment to pullout "at-risk" Afghans extended beyond the August 31 deadline set by the Biden administration.

Israeli jets strike Gaza again after incendiary balloon attacks

Israeli jets bombed Gaza on Monday after incendiary balloons hit the country days after clashes between Israelis and Palestinians over the weekend. The strikes were carried out in Khan Younes in the south and Jabalia in the north, however, there were no reports of any casualties.

Kamala Harris pledges US to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific

Accusing Beijing of continuing to 'coerce' and 'intimidate' in the South China Sea, US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday pledged Washington would pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific. The US leader is currently on a trip to Singapore.

Situation is serious, says Afghan Sikh MP Narendra Khalsa

Afghan Sikh MP Narendra Singh Khalsa has called the situation in his country "serious" and added that everyone is scared. Narendra Singh Khalsa is the son of Awtar Singh Khalsa, who was a Sikh representative to the Loya Jirga from Paktia province of Afghanistan.

