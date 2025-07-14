/Morning news brief: Trump to get Gaza 'STRAIGHTENED OUT' in a week; Abbas Araghchi lashes out at Israeli PM, and more

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jul 13) said that negotiations over a Gaza ceasefire were ongoing and expressed hope for progress "over the next week". His statement comes even as Israeli airstrikes the same day killed more than 40 Palestinians, including children in Gaza, and as Qatari-mediated talks remained deadlocked.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his demand for a limitation on missile production by the Islamic Republic. Taking to social media, Aragchi slammed Netanyahu for running back to his "Daddy" - US President Donald Trump.

Elon Musk on X has revealed that Tesla shareholders may soon vote on whether the electric carmaker should invest in his AI startup xAI — a controversial company currently valued at up to $200 billion. xAI, as per Bloomberg, is burning through over $1 billion per month, with its expenses far exceeding its revenues.

Donald Trump experienced the agony and the ecstasy of football on Sunday as he was booed at the final of the FIFA Club World Cup -- even as he joined in some high-spirited celebrations with champions Chelsea.

