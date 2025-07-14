Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his demand for a limitation on missile production by the Islamic Republic. Taking to social media, Aragchi slammed Netanyahu for running back to his "Daddy" - US President Donald Trump. The Iranian minister said that two years ago, Netanyahu pledged his victory in Gaza - but in the end, he faced an arrest warrant for war crimes, and there were 200,000 new Hamas recruits.

Meanwhile, "In Iran, he dreamed that he could erase 40+ years of peaceful nuclear achievements. The end result: every one of the dozen Iranian academics that his mercenaries martyred had trained 100+ capable disciples. They will show Netanyahu what they are capable of," Agarchi said. He said it while sharing a picture that said: "BREAKING; ISRAEL PM Netanyahu demands IRAN must not produce missiles with a range of more than 480 km!!"

"But his arrogance doesn't stop there. Having miserably failed to achieve any of his war aims in Iran and compelled to run to "Daddy" when our powerful missiles flattened secret Israeli regime sites, which Netanyahu is still censoring, is openly dictating what the US should or shouldn't say or do in talks with Iran," the Iranian minister added.

He further asked in his post what exactly is Netanyahu smoking because he thinks that Iran will accept anything a "war criminal" would say.

"Apart from the farce that Iran will accept anything a wanted war criminal has to say, the inevitable question arises: what exactly is Netanyahu smoking? And if nothing, what exactly does the Mossad have on the White House?" Araghchi said.