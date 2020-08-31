Morning news brief: Trump accused of stoking violence, tanks seen in Minsk and more

Trump and Tanks! Photograph:( WION )
Begin your day with WION's news brief.
Trump accused of 'creating hate and division', stoking violence
Democrats have accused US President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon | READ MORE
Five hospitalised after Kentucky block party shooting
Five people, including a teenager, were hospitalised for gunshot wounds they suffered during a block party shooting on Sunday in Kentucky | READ MORE
Lukashenko gets birthday call from Putin, as tanks seen in Minsk amid protests
Belarusians chanted "Happy Birthday, you rat" and flew red-and-white opposition flags as they gathered near President Alexander Lukashenko 's residence on Sunday | READ MORE
All migrants moved off Banksy-funded rescue vessel stranded in Mediterranean
All of the migrants on board a rescue ship funded by British street artist Banksy have been transferred to other vessels, the team behind the mission said | READ MORE
Hezbollah ‘open’ to French proposal for new political order in Lebanon
Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah on Sunday said that his Shiite movement is "open" to a French proposal for a new political pact for Lebanon as long as there is national consensus | READ MORE