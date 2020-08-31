Morning news brief: Trump accused of stoking violence, tanks seen in Minsk and more

Trump accused of 'creating hate and division', stoking violence

Democrats have accused US President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon

Five hospitalised after Kentucky block party shooting

Five people, including a teenager, were hospitalised for gunshot wounds they suffered during a block party shooting on Sunday in Kentucky

Lukashenko gets birthday call from Putin, as tanks seen in Minsk amid protests

Belarusians chanted "Happy Birthday, you rat" and flew red-and-white opposition flags as they gathered near President Alexander Lukashenko 's residence on Sunday

All migrants moved off Banksy-funded rescue vessel stranded in Mediterranean

All of the migrants on board a rescue ship funded by British street artist Banksy have been transferred to other vessels, the team behind the mission said

Hezbollah ‘open’ to French proposal for new political order in Lebanon

Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah on Sunday said that his Shiite movement is "open" to a French proposal for a new political pact for Lebanon as long as there is national consensus