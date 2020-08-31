Five hospitalised after Kentucky block party shooting

Five people, including a teenager, were hospitalised for gunshot wounds they suffered during a block party shooting on Sunday in Kentucky.

Two people had fired gunshots during the gathering where nearly 100 people were in attendance on early Sunday morning in Madisonville.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, two victims, a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, were transported to a hospital by helicopter. The woman remains in serious condition, police said.

Three others were hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

Further investigation is underway.