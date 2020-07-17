Morning News Brief: Russia targets Covid-19 research, Trump's love for India-China and more

PM Modi and US President Donald Trump Photograph:( Reuters )
US, Britain, Canada accuse Russia of hacking Covid-19 vaccine research
UK, United States and Canada accused Russia on Thursday of trying to steal research-based information from experts and scientist seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.
Hope US President Trump is re-elected, says Brazil President Bolsonaro
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said he hopes Republican US President Donald Trump will be re-elected in November. However, he said the commercial relationship between the two countries is promising even if a Democrat wins.
Pakistan Taliban’s group leader Noor Wali Mehsud designated as global terrorist by United Nations
The United Nations has designated Pakistan Taliban's leader Noor Wali Mehsud as a global terrorist for participating in the financing, planning and perpetrating acts on behalf of and in support of entities associated with al-Qaida and ISIS.