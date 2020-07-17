Morning News Brief: Russia targets Covid-19 research, Trump's love for India-China and more

United States President Donald Trump has said he wants to do everything possible to keep peace for the people of India and China, according to the White House spokesperson.

US, Britain, Canada accuse Russia of hacking Covid-19 vaccine research





UK, United States and Canada accused Russia on Thursday of trying to steal research-based information from experts and scientist seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hope US President Trump is re-elected, says Brazil President Bolsonaro

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said he hopes Republican US President Donald Trump will be re-elected in November. However, he said the commercial relationship between the two countries is promising even if a Democrat wins.

Pakistan Taliban’s group leader Noor Wali Mehsud designated as global terrorist by United Nations



The United Nations has designated Pakistan Taliban's leader Noor Wali Mehsud as a global terrorist for participating in the financing, planning and perpetrating acts on behalf of and in support of entities associated with al-Qaida and ISIS.