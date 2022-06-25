Morning news brief: Liberal governors pledge to defend abortion rights, and more

Liberal states in America have pledged to act as safe havens for women seeking abortions as providers ratchet up capacity in anticipation of a surge of patients from areas where the procedure will be banned. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Russia's war against Ukraine will add another 40 or 50 million more people to the ranks of the hungry.

Roe vs Wade overturned: California, Oregon & Washington governors pledge to defend abortion rights

By overturning Roe v. Wade, the court is leaving it up to individual states to restrict or ban the procedure, meaning women there would either have to continue with their pregnancy, undergo a clandestine abortion, obtain abortion pills, or travel to another state where the procedure remains legal.

Russia's war against Ukraine to cast 40-50 million people into hunger: Blinken

Speaking at a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Blinken said, "There is no reason other than Russia's blockade of Ukraine and Russia's refusal in many cases to export its own grain for political reasons."

Xi Jinping to visit Hong Kong in his first known visit outside mainland China since 2020

State media Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong in his first known visit outside mainland China since 2020.

