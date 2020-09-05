Morning news brief: Iran's enriched uranium over ten times the limit, says IAEA; Trump on Navalny poisoning case & more!

General view of the water facility at Arak south-west of the Iranian capital Tehran. Photograph:( AFP )
We would love to get involved, says Trump on India-China standoff at LAC
The US president added that he 'gets along with every country' apart from China as he 'did not like what is happening with the pandemic'.
Iran's enriched uranium over ten times the limit set in 2015 nuclear deal: IAEA
The UN's nuclear watchdog said Friday that Iran had granted its inspector's access to one of two sites where undeclared nuclear activity may have taken place in the early 2000s.
'It's tragic': Trump says will be 'very angry' if Navalny poisoning case proved
Germany had said it had "unequivocal evidence" that Navalny, 44, was poisoned and has briefed NATO allies and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
Jacob Blake appears in live-streamed court hearing from hospital bed
Jacob Blake who was shot several times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, pleaded "not guilty" on Friday to criminal charges in a domestic abuse case filed before the shooting incident.
Watch: Gravitas: Decoding Asim Bajwa's sham resignation