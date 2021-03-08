Morning news brief: Houthis target Aramco facilities, EU urges caution on Sputnik V, and more Photograph:( WION )
Biggest news stories of the morning: Houthi rebels targets Saudi Arabia's Aramco oil facilities, 20 dead in a blast in Equitorial Guniea, Swiss voters back facial coverings, and more. Click on the headline to read the full story.
Yemen's Houthi rebels target Saudi Arabia's Aramco oil facilities
At least 20 dead, several hundred injured in blast in Equatorial Guinea
Swiss voters back facial coverings in 'burqa ban' vote
EU regulator urges caution on Sputnik V, Russia's coronavirus vaccine
US will do 'what's necessary' after Iraq rocket attack: Pentagon chief
Watch: Chinese Foreign Wang Yi Minister defends Hong Kong reform