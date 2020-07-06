Morning News Brief: COVID-19 recoveries exceed 6 million, US nightclub shooting and more

Iran admits fire at Natanz nuclear facility caused significant damage







Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said the fire could slow down Tehran's development and production of advanced centrifuges in the medium term, and that Iran would replace the damaged building with a bigger one that had more advanced equipment.



Over 6 million people have recovered from COVID-19 globally: Johns Hopkins University







The total number of cases stood at 11,408,981, while the fatalities increased to 6,160,833, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.



Two killed, eight wounded after US nightclub shooting







At least two individuals killed and eight others are injured after a predawn Sunday shooting at Lavish Lounge, a bar and nightclub in Greenville County, South Carolina.

