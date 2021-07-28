Morning news brief: CDC asks citizens to mask up, storm in Japan, and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. Read about how US President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of seeking to disrupt 2022 elections by disseminating "misinformation". His statement came as he visited office of the director of national intelligence near Washington, and much more.

Biden alleges Russia trying to disrupt 2022 elections

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of seeking to disrupt 2022 elections by disseminating "misinformation". His statement came as he visited office of the director of national intelligence near Washington.

Mask up, CDC tells fully vaccinated US citizens

The American infectious disease agency Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has urged fully vaccinated people living in substantial and high transmission areas to wear masks indoors.

Biden: If US has 'real shooting war' it could be result of cyber attacks

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned that if the United States ended up in a "real shooting war" with a "major power" it could be the result of a significant cyber attack on the country, highlighting what Washington sees as growing threats posed by Russia and China.

Tropical Storm Nepartak makes landfall in Japan

Tropical Storm Nepartak made landfall in northern Japan on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of damage and Olympic football matches in the region were due to go ahead.

Israeli forces killed Palestinian in West Bank, say Palestinian authorities

Palestinian officials said on Tuesday that a Palestinian man was killed in gunfire in the occupied West bank. The Palestinian health ministry said that Shadi Omar Lotfi Salim (41) was shot dead near flashpoint Palestinian village of Beita.

