Morning news brief: Biden promises support to India, Trump may skip Putin's Iran summit, and more

If elected, will stand with India in confronting threats facing it: Joe Biden

Early this week, Biden zeroed in on Indian origin Senator Harris, 55, as his running mate in the US presidential election. Harris, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is the first-ever Black vice-presidential nominee.

Trump may 'probably not' attend Putin's 'urgent' Iran summit

On Friday, Putin called on the permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany to convene on Iran to avoid an escalation of tensions in the Gulf.

Mexico generated more than 50,000 jobs in August amid pandemic: President

He cited the figures collected from Mexican Social Security Institute on the basis of the employees who registered with the institute.

Edward Snowden asks to return to US; Trump to 'take a look' at pardoning

Many people think that he should be somehow treated differently and other people think he did very bad things,' Trump said.

Women in Afghanistan demand a place in Taliban talks