/FROZEN SPAGHETTI - Fork in mid-air as Minneapolis drops to -21 degrees

Temperature at Minneapolis dropped to -21 degrees in Minneapolis, as the city witnessed one of its coldest days on January 23. And the "Frozen Pasta" returned. Its an extreme Arctic condition that allows you to freeze a fork in mid-air. Wind Chills dropped to -45 degrees in metro areas and -63 degrees in the suburbs near Grand Marais along the North Shore. 10 minutes of exposure to cold could freeze the skin.

Minnesota is experiencing one of its coldest historic Arctic air masses. The powerful storm has settled into a powerful winter storm. A rare atmospheric phenomenon known as the stretched polar vortex. A large pool of frigid air that normally remains concentrated near the North Pole during winter has ventured inside the United States. The key trigger was Sudden Stratospheric Warming; temperatures high in the stratosphere rose sharply and disrupted the strong air that kept the vortex stable in the Arctic.

Meteorologists suggest that the current outbreak could stretch beyond the weekend and potentially be the coldest air mass since 2019. The National Weather Service has alerted to extreme cold across large portions of Minnesota, and warned that brief outdoor exposure could be dangerous for Children, adults, and anyone without adequate winter clothing. Schools and Universities canceled classes or shifted to e-learning. Events, like the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, were postponed, and outdoor programs were cancelled.