/Minneapolis shooter scribbled 'nuke India' on guns used in attack, praised 9/11 attacker: SHOCKING details from manifesto out

After the tragic shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which claimed the lives of two children and left 17 others injured, Trump's ally Laura Loomer shared images claiming that the shooter had scribbled the words 'Mashallah', "Nuke India" and "Israel Must Fall" on his weapons. In a now deleted tweet, Loomer claimed that the shooter was “influenced” by anti-India and anti Jewish propaganda. In another post on X, she said that the shooter was influenced by leftist ideology and Islam. Urging the US Department of Homeland Security to answer the questions related to the shooter's manifesto and his weapon, she also revealed that the shooter in his manifesto, praised 9/11 hijacker Mohamed Atta. Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that FBI is treating the school shooting as a “hate crime” and an "act of domestic terrorism". US President Donald Trump issued a directive for all American flags to be flown at half-staff.