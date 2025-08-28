/Minneapolis shooter scribbled 'nuke India' on guns used in attack, praised 9/11 attacker: SHOCKING details from manifesto out

Following the Minneapolis school shooting, Laura Loomer claimed the shooter was influenced by leftist and Islamist ideologies, citing phrases like “Mashallah,” “Nuke India,” and “Israel Must Fall” on his weapons. The FBI is investigating the attack as a hate crime and domestic terrorism.
After the tragic shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which claimed the lives of two children and left 17 others injured, Trump's ally Laura Loomer shared images claiming that the shooter had scribbled the words 'Mashallah', "Nuke India" and "Israel Must Fall" on his weapons. In a now deleted tweet, Loomer claimed that the shooter was “influenced” by anti-India and anti Jewish propaganda. In another post on X, she said that the shooter was influenced by leftist ideology and Islam. Urging the US Department of Homeland Security to answer the questions related to the shooter's manifesto and his weapon, she also revealed that the shooter in his manifesto, praised 9/11 hijacker Mohamed Atta. Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that FBI is treating the school shooting as a “hate crime” and an "act of domestic terrorism". US President Donald Trump issued a directive for all American flags to be flown at half-staff.
https://www.wionews.com/short-videos/minneapolis-school-shooting-at-least-2-children-killed-17-injured-suspect-kills-himself-wion-1756349920756/embed
A horrific mass shooting took place at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuries to 17 others. The incident occurred during a service marking the beginning of the school year. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara identified the shooter as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who later “took his own life” at the scene. During a press briefing, O’Hara stated that a total of 19 individuals were impacted — including 14 children between the ages of 6 and 15, and three elderly parishioners in their 80s. The suspect had no significant criminal background and had legally purchased the weapons used in the attack: a pistol, a shotgun, and a rifle. Authorities confirmed that Westman acted alone, and no additional suspects are being sought. The investigation is ongoing as officials try to uncover the motive behind the deadly assault.
Read More | Minneapolis shooting kills 2, injures 17: Shooter 'took his own life' — Here's what we know so far