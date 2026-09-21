/Meta's Facebook, Instagram face widespread outages in US; thousands report issues

Thousands of users across the United States experienced outages on Meta's social networking platforms, Facebook and Instagram, on Sunday, according to Downdetector.com. As of 9:11 PM ET, over 17,000 reported issues with Facebook, and more than 5,000 reported outages on Instagram.



However, Meta had not responded to a request for comment from Reuters at the time of reporting. Since Downdetector's figures rely on reports submitted by users, the actual number of people affected could differ from what's shown.

Also read: Baby boy born in KFC parking lot in England named after Colonel Sanders



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Downdetector's India pages do not show any problem with either Instagram or Facebook as of around 1:30 pm IST on Monday (September 21). The Instagram India status page recorded no user-reported disruptions, and the Facebook India page similarly showed no active problem signals.