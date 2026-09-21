/Meta's Facebook, Instagram face widespread outages in US; thousands report issues

Thousands of users across the United States experienced outages on Meta's social networking platforms, Facebook and Instagram, on Sunday, according to Downdetector.com. As of 9:11 PM ET, over 17,000 reported issues with Facebook, and more than 5,000 reported outages on Instagram.
However, Meta had not responded to a request for comment from Reuters at the time of reporting. Since Downdetector's figures rely on reports submitted by users, the actual number of people affected could differ from what's shown.
Meanwhile, Downdetector's India pages do not show any problem with either Instagram or Facebook as of around 1:30 pm IST on Monday (September 21). The Instagram India status page recorded no user-reported disruptions, and the Facebook India page similarly showed no active problem signals.
That said, disruptions were reported in several other countries earlier on Monday. According to CNA, users in Singapore faced issues with both Facebook and Instagram, with Downdetector reports peaking around 9:20 am local time. Similar problems were also reported by users in the Philippines, Australia, the US and Mexico.