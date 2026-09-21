/Baby boy born in KFC parking lot in England named after Colonel Sanders

A woman in England gave birth to her baby boy in the parking lot of a KFC restaurant on August 29, leading to a nickname inspired by the founder of the fast-food outlet. Katie Murphy's son was born in the parking lot of the KFC at Bromsgrove, a town in Worcestershire, and she nicknamed him Cody. The nickname is inspired by KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders, news agency SWNS reported.

Katie and her partner Stephen Kirby had visited the hospital in the morning after she started having contractions. They thought she might go into labour soon, but the doctor sent them back at 4 pm, saying there was still some time. But the contractions persisted, and at 9 pm they decided to return to the hospital. It was roughly 30 minutes away from their home, but midway, Katie felt the baby was coming.

Stephen got on the phone with the emergency services and pulled up into the parking lot of a KFC restaurant they often visit. But baby Cody could not wait and was born at 9:35 pm before the ambulance arrived. Stephen had to rush to the front seat to catch their newborn. The ambulance arrived about five minutes later.

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"It all happened so fast. Thankfully, the ambulance was with us about five minutes later and took us to hospital," Katie said. She added that Cody is healthy and happy, even though he made "an abrupt entry into the world in his dad's car." They gave him a KFC-inspired name - Colonel Cody.