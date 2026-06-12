/Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Tughlakabad area days after Malviya Nagar hotel blaze, kills at least 3

Days after Malviya Nagar hotel fire in India's national capital, another fire erupted in Delhi's Tughlakabad area leading to the death of at least three people died. The massive fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Tughlakabad Extension area in the early hours of Friday (June 12), police said. Police also said that eight people have been rescued so far by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) staff and were shifted to a nearby hospital with the help of Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS). Preliminary information from the fire department indicated that the fire originated in vehicles parked inside the house. According to the fire department, the injured were shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.
Also Read: What caused the deadly Delhi hotel fire?
Fire doused, but death toll may increase
According to the fire department, multiple emergency calls reporting a building fire and people trapped inside were received between 2:35 am and 2:37 am. In response, the department dispatched three water tenders, two water bowsers, one breathing support unit, and one Quick Response Vehicle. An additional water light fire unit was later rushed to the spot following several distress calls, ANI reported. DFS' Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Yashwant Singh Meena informed that the building comprises a ground floor and five upper floors and is situated in a narrow street, posing challenges for rescue and firefighting operations. At 3:45 am, ADO Meena informed that the fire had been brought under control. Further details about the condition of the injured people are awaited.