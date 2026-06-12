Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Tughlakabad area days after Malviya Nagar hotel blaze, kills at least 3

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Tughlakabad area days after Malviya Nagar hotel blaze, kills at least 3

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 12, 2026, 07:24 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 07:25 IST
Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Tughlakabad area days after Malviya Nagar hotel blaze, kills at least 3

Massive fire broke out in a building in Delhi's Tughlakabad area Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Three people died and several others were injured after a massive fire broke out in a five-storey building in Delhi's Tughlakabad area early Friday. Delhi Fire Service rescued six people and shifted the injured to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The blaze was brought under control by 3:45 am.

Days after Malviya Nagar hotel fire in India's national capital, another fire erupted in Delhi's Tughlakabad area leading to the death of at least three people died. The massive fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Tughlakabad Extension area in the early hours of Friday (June 12), police said. Police also said that eight people have been rescued so far by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) staff and were shifted to a nearby hospital with the help of Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS). Preliminary information from the fire department indicated that the fire originated in vehicles parked inside the house. According to the fire department, the injured were shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fire doused, but death toll may increase

According to the fire department, multiple emergency calls reporting a building fire and people trapped inside were received between 2:35 am and 2:37 am. In response, the department dispatched three water tenders, two water bowsers, one breathing support unit, and one Quick Response Vehicle. An additional water light fire unit was later rushed to the spot following several distress calls, ANI reported. DFS' Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Yashwant Singh Meena informed that the building comprises a ground floor and five upper floors and is situated in a narrow street, posing challenges for rescue and firefighting operations. At 3:45 am, ADO Meena informed that the fire had been brought under control. Further details about the condition of the injured people are awaited.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Share on twitter

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

Trending Topics