/Marriyum Aurangzeb's transformation goes viral; netizens defend Pak minister amid plastic surgery speculation

‘Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna’, a line from RD Burman's song and a common point of reference among desis. It loosely translates to ‘people have an opinion on almost everything’. And now, Pakistan’sMarriyum Aurangzeb, who serves as senior minister in the government of Punjab, has become the topic of discussion online for her transformation. Her photographs from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s son’s wedding are doing the rounds, where she’s looking stunning.

As the visuals went viral, trolls went all guns blazing to mock her transformation and also indulged in unsolicited commentary. But there were many in support of the minister; X users reflected on the society we belong to. If one gains weight, people talk; if one loses, people still talk. The society never fails to make someone conscious of their looks.

X user, Abdullah Qamarr wrote, “People are hammering Marriyum Aurangazeb for whatever aesthetic procedures she has done one her face, why don’t they remember that they were the same people who mock her or her face (d**** charger).”

He added, “Just trying to make the point that we are brutal as a society.”

Dr Ahmad Rehan Khan, another X user pointed out how people are hawk-eyed about Marriyum Aurangzeb’s physical transformation, which he said “is nothing short of impressive.”

In a world filled with choices, one can choose whatever path they want. Dr Khan further wrote, “Whether achieved through rigorous exercise or medical assistance like GLP-1 medications, the discipline required is immense.” Speaking of his own journey and noting that discipline is key, he added, “​As someone on my own weight loss journey, I know firsthand that obesity is a complex disease, not a character flaw. Instead of resorting to mockery, we should respect the grit it takes to reclaim one's health. It’s a battle fought every single day.”

Internet has a human side, take a look

X user, Bilal Ahmad wrote, “I don’t understand the hate for self-improvement. 14kg down and glowing!”