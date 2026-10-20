/Macron faces backlash over Gulf trip amid France riots, secures 200,000 tonnes of extra diesel from UAE, Bahrain

French president Emmanuel Macron has faced backlash after heading to Gulf even as France grappled with widespread demonstrations that turned violent over the weekend. However, his office said that during his visit he has secured 200,000 tonnes of extra diesel per month from UAE, Bahrain.

Macron discussed the crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz during a three-day regional tour aimed at easing energy prices driven higher by US president Donald Trump’s ongoing war with Iran.

According to AFP, he obtained commitments for around 100,000 tonnes per month from the Emirates, while an additional 100,000 tonnes monthly will be secured during a stop in Bahrain later in the day, the Elysee Palace said. With the addition of deliveries from Saudi Arabia, France has commitments of 295,000 tonnes per month, representing just over 10 percent of its consumption, the presidency added. More details about it is awaited.

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