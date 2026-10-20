/Macron faces backlash over Gulf trip amid France riots, secures 200,000 tonnes of extra diesel from UAE, Bahrain

French president Emmanuel Macron has faced backlash after heading to Gulf even as France grappled with widespread demonstrations that turned violent over the weekend. However, his office said that during his visit he has secured 200,000 tonnes of extra diesel per month from UAE, Bahrain.
Macron discussed the crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz during a three-day regional tour aimed at easing energy prices driven higher by US president Donald Trump’s ongoing war with Iran.
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According to AFP, he obtained commitments for around 100,000 tonnes per month from the Emirates, while an additional 100,000 tonnes monthly will be secured during a stop in Bahrain later in the day, the Elysee Palace said. With the addition of deliveries from Saudi Arabia, France has commitments of 295,000 tonnes per month, representing just over 10 percent of its consumption, the presidency added. More details about it is awaited.
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France is reeling from its worst urban unrest in years after nationwide demonstrations on October 17, 2026, descended into street violence, arson, and mass looting. Over half a million peaceful protesters took to the streets across major cities. The catalyst began a month prior with student-led protests in the Paris suburbs over severe teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, and crumbling school infrastructure. The movement quickly broadened into a society-wide protest against soaring inflation. The French Interior Ministry reported that nearly 2,400 people have been detained nationwide. In a televised address on Sunday evening, President Emmanuel Macron expressed "anger and shame," vowing that those who sought to "bring down the republic" would be held fully accountable.