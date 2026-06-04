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'Maa Papa I have ruined you: NEET aspirant dies by suicide ahead of re-examination

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 04, 2026, 11:52 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 12:12 IST
'Maa Papa I have ruined you: NEET aspirant dies by suicide ahead of re-examination

NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj Photograph: (ANI | Representative Image)

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A NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj allegedly died by suicide after falling into depression following the cancellation of the exam amid the paper leak controversy. In a note, Akanksha Chaturvedi said she lacked the courage to take the test again despite years of preparation.

A NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district died by suicide. She has been identified as Akanksha Chaturvedi and she was was among the lakhs of students who appeared for the NEET-UG exams conducted on May 3. According to reports, she was depressed following the cancellation of the medical entrance examination. She has reportedly left behind a note saying that "she did not have the courage" to appear for the test again. In 2026, at least 14 NEET students have died by suicide.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG examination on May 12, 2026, following widespread allegations and evidence of a nationwide paper leak. Over 22 lakh medical aspirants were affected, and the government handed the investigation over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Supreme Court also questioned the examination system and expressed concern over repeated paper leaks in major exams. The re-examination will be held on June 21. According to her family, she was expecting a score of around 650 marks.

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In an emotional letter, she said that her parents had dreamt of seeing her as a doctor. "Mummy Papa, you believed your daughter would study and become a doctor. But I do not have the courage to take the NEET exam again. I have ruined both of you," she wrote. “There is no guarantee that I will perform well if I appear for the examination again,” the note also mentioned. Another report claimed that the family took a loan of Rs 3 lakh through a Kisan Credit Card to fund her coaching in Nagpur. Her father was a farmer and took up work as a cook in Nagpur to fund her daughter's NEET fees.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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