/'Maa Papa I have ruined you: NEET aspirant dies by suicide ahead of re-examination

A NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district died by suicide. She has been identified as Akanksha Chaturvedi and she was was among the lakhs of students who appeared for the NEET-UG exams conducted on May 3. According to reports, she was depressed following the cancellation of the medical entrance examination. She has reportedly left behind a note saying that "she did not have the courage" to appear for the test again. In 2026, at least 14 NEET students have died by suicide.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG examination on May 12, 2026, following widespread allegations and evidence of a nationwide paper leak. Over 22 lakh medical aspirants were affected, and the government handed the investigation over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Supreme Court also questioned the examination system and expressed concern over repeated paper leaks in major exams. The re-examination will be held on June 21. According to her family, she was expecting a score of around 650 marks.

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