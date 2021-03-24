Live: WION Global Summit: China building artificial islands in South China Sea, says Japanese state defence minister

Highlights of the speech of Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee GBS JP, Member of Hong Kong Legislative Council

Hong Kong did pretty well initially during the pandemic. There is a lot of people coming and going, who brought the virus to us.

We are flattening the curve, and the situation is improving. The pandemic showed lack of leadership, and unwillingness to provide help to countries. Particularly the US and Europe, the so-called leaders of the free world. Trump initially refused to acknowledge we had a pandemic.

All companies are struggling to get vaccine production to speed. The leadership of the free world have not been sharing information with developing countries. China and Russia are sharing information.

The global economy will continue to be depressed for a long time. But Hong Kong is relatively lucky. We have entered into contracts to buy vaccines.

Even if we have COVID under control, we will have to keep our borders closed. This means the global economy will continue to be depressed for a long time.

We don't have the resources to develop the vaccine, but we have the resources to buy them. We have help from mainland China.

We brought back many residents stranded abroad. We do our part to keep this pandemic under control.

WHO continues to give advice, but it was not heeded by President Trump. I'm glad President Biden is more responsive.

We all have lockdown fatigue, the pandemic will go on for a long time due to lack of leadership from developed countries.