Live: WION Global Summit: China building artificial islands in South China Sea, says Japanese state defence minister

WION Web Team DUBAI Mar 24, 2021, 10.30 AM (IST)

WION Global Summit Photograph: WION Web Team

Welcome to the live blog of WION Global Summit 2021, being held today in Dubai. The theme of the fourth edition of the summit is Power Play in a Post-Pandemic World. Through the Global Summit platform, we understand and identify the steps towards long-term solutions, define the problems and analyse the potential towards quality decision making, the urgency of good governance and leadership in today's time. This year we highlight the Wuhan virus pandemic and the economic, geopolitical and digital changes and challenges it has ushered in.

We engage with highly interactive panelists in the field of international and strategic affairs with the objective of ideating and deliberation on effective solutions and address the most challenging issues facing the world and explore smart diplomatic solutions.

 

Mar 24, 2021, 02.33 PM

Highlights of the speech of Michael Tsai, Former Defence Minister, Taiwan

We can help, contribute, and donate medical support to many in need. To talk about China, I think China has to take the responsibility for not informing about the pandemic in time. I would suggest that the WHO has to do a little bit more.

I appeal that China has to respect human rights and dignities. Everyone in the world has to have concern for human rights in HK, Tibet and Xinjiang.

We would also appeal to China the Communist Leadership in Beijing, to stop their aggression towards Taiwan, Japan, etc in the South China Sea.

Why China has to do that? Setting up missile against those countries?

China sends their fighter jets almost every day and their submarines in the South China Sea causing the disturbance in the Asia Pacific and therefore we appeal to China to stop their missile threatening to the countries in the region.

Mar 24, 2021, 02.19 PM

Highlights of the speech of Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee GBS JP, Member of Hong Kong Legislative Council

Hong Kong did pretty well initially during the pandemic. There is a lot of people coming and going, who brought the virus to us.

We are flattening the curve, and the situation is improving. The pandemic showed lack of leadership, and unwillingness to provide help to countries. Particularly the US and Europe, the so-called leaders of the free world. Trump initially refused to acknowledge we had a pandemic.

All companies are struggling to get vaccine production to speed. The leadership of the free world have not been sharing information with developing countries. China and Russia are sharing information.

The global economy will continue to be depressed for a long time. But Hong Kong is relatively lucky. We have entered into contracts to buy vaccines.

Even if we have COVID under control, we will have to keep our borders closed. This means the global economy will continue to be depressed for a long time. 

We don't have the resources to develop the vaccine, but we have the resources to buy them. We have help from mainland China.

We brought back many residents stranded abroad. We do our part to keep this pandemic under control.

WHO continues to give advice, but it was not heeded by President Trump. I'm glad President Biden is more responsive.

We all have lockdown fatigue, the pandemic will go on for a long time due to lack of leadership from developed countries.

Mar 24, 2021, 02.01 PM

Mar 24, 2021, 02.01 PM

Ranil Wickremesinghe

 

Highlights of former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe's speech

  • China and India took a leadership role during the pandemic. India's companies are becoming vaccine suppliers of the world. 
     
  • India's two firms are sending vaccines across the world.
     
  • There has been a rise of Asia. India, China, Japan, ASEAN raised their profile. What will emerge may be a multipolar world.
     
  • We have not yet reached a stage for a medical solution for the pandemic. We are still at the pandemic stage. What happened so far will only give us an indication of the future.
     
  • It's not a question of destroying economic capacity or the financial system - the basis of all economic activity. We now have to see what the outcome is, we see a new situation.
     
  • This pandemic cuts across the technological revolution, social revolutions and the rise of Asia.
    The forces that have driven the factors that drove change in 5 decades will be affected by COVID.
     
  • Is a conventional system of stabilisation even possible in this situation? How will China's 5-year plan work out? 
     
  • These will determine the financial outcomes of the US-China competition. Covid brought out the failure of global leadership.

Mar 24, 2021, 01.43 PM

Mar 24, 2021, 01.40 PM

Highlights of Japanese State Minister of Defence Nakayama Yasuhide's speech

“Using military power to change power is not healthy. Free and open Indo-Pacific is very important...geopolitically,” he said.

“How to hedge the risk of World War III is the thme for the next generation,” he said, adding that the way to that is “to unite, make friends.”

After COVID-19, democratic nations are partnering with each other. “I hope the world tries to understand the situation, what's going on now,” the minister said.


WION Global Summit

Mar 24, 2021, 01.36 PM

Chinese military budget is four times bigger than Japan, while the defence budget of Japan remained relatively unchanged over decades.
Japanese State Minister of Defence Nakayama Yasuhide

Mar 24, 2021, 01.35 PM

WION Global Summit

Mar 24, 2021, 01.34 PM

Mar 24, 2021, 01.31 PM

Saudi-Yemen peace offer, Abraham Accords are positive things. Each issue in West Asia should be treated seperately.
Ibrahim Shukralla, Emirati Editor from Abu Dhabi

Mar 24, 2021, 01.25 PM

Watch live:

Mar 24, 2021, 01.24 PM

Mar 24, 2021, 01.15 PM

Mar 24, 2021, 01.14 PM

"I don't see why Biden Administration would not continue to support Abraham Accords. It has created momentum. We are at a stage where people are building peace," said Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Deputy Mayor, Jerusalem.

Mar 24, 2021, 01.13 PM

We are not going to allow Palestinian rejectionism affect the process of peace in West Asia. People are going to gain most from tourism in Jerusalem. It’s a gain-gain for all the populations in the region.What are the point in rejectionism while the entire Middle East is supporting the accords. That's the bottom-line, peace is always good. The accords now have its own momentum.
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Deputy Mayor, Jerusalem

Mar 24, 2021, 01.10 PM

We are not going to allow Palestinian rejectionism affect the process of peace in West Asia.
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Deputy Mayor, Jerusalem

Mar 24, 2021, 01.06 PM

Mar 24, 2021, 01.06 PM

Mar 24, 2021, 01.01 PM

Watch live: 

Mar 24, 2021, 12.59 PM

Mar 24, 2021, 12.50 PM

Mar 24, 2021, 12.49 PM

In his address, Former US National Security Advisor John Boldon briefly surveyed the ongoing power plays in the region.


“Other outside powers will be playing, or certainly aspire to play, a large role in the region. The US, despite the continuing talk about the pivot to Asia, has to play as a power. We are interested everywhere. We're interested in East Asia, |South Asia, West Asia, that's not going to go away,” he said.


But other countries have begun to play an important role, and they could significantly “roil the waters in the Middle East,” he warned.


“Russia is already doing it. Over the past years, it has enhanced its position in Syria, it's a surrogate player in the surrogate civil war in Libya.”


Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said, continues to aspire to “recreate Russian influence equivalent to that of the former Soviet Union” in West Asia. 

Mar 24, 2021, 12.48 PM

“Their perception of that threat triggered not just the formal diplomatic exchange, but an intensification of political, military and intelligence cooperation, all designed to protect not just against Iran nuclear threat, but its ballistic missile programme, support for terrorism in the region and beyond, and its deployment of conventional military forces through Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.”
Former US National Security Advisor John Boldon

Mar 24, 2021, 12.46 PM

The rationale of that change is the appreciation between the Gulf Arab states and Israel that “the main threat to regional peace and security is not Israel, it's Iran,” John Bolton said.
Mar 24, 2021, 12.45 PM

Mar 24, 2021, 12.34 PM

Watch live: 

Mar 24, 2021, 12.33 PM

We've been witnessing the most catastrophic events since World War II . Countries now perceive global trade very differently. The metrics of measuring power are now very different - trade, connectivity, data, technology.
Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to U.A.E.
 

Mar 24, 2021, 12.31 PM

Also read: Post-pandemic world will be a different place than just wearing masks, says Indian external affairs minister Jaishankar

Alluding to the theme of WION'S Global Summit, "Power Play in a Post-Pandemic World", external affairs minister S Jaishankar said power plays have always existed and will continue, but in a changed playing field.

Mar 24, 2021, 12.30 PM

Mar 24, 2021, 12.29 PM

Mar 24, 2021, 12.27 PM

“Significant changes in American strategic posture are equally important, and not unconnected. The collective character of the West, including its alliance manifestations, is no longer the same. Historical players like Russia or Turkey or Iran are far more active in their near vicinity, in the case of Russia, well beyond.”
Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India

Mar 24, 2021, 12.26 PM

When it comes to powerplays, it has many concrete expressions across different parts. The collective character of the West in terms of its alliance manifestation is not the same. Russia and Iran are far more active in their vicinity. The influence of middle powers has grown.
Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India

Mar 24, 2021, 12.24 PM

I’m truly glad to address the fourth edition of the WION global summit. I compliment WION and am confident we will all continue to benefit from its exceptional converges. Powerplays existed well before pandemics.
Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India

Mar 24, 2021, 12.20 PM

Sudhir Chaudhary, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, WION

In terms of reach, WION is now among top five channels in the world. We promise to be a platform for different ideologies.
Mar 24, 2021, 12.19 PM

"India has shown the world how we can face unprecedented crisis. We hope lessons of pandemic will guide our actions," said Sudhir Chaudhary, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, WION
Mar 24, 2021, 12.16 PM

Last year, the only thing that kept us going was the faith. Media was working not just in India, but throughout the world during pandemic. I lost so many people. But we kept working 24/7.This year, what brought us here is our faith. For the first time, we are hosting a hybrid summit, where speakers from 15 countries will be joining us. We are expanding in MENA region. Thanks to your constant support and blessing, India's first and only international channel is going places.

Sudhir Chaudhary, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, WION
 

Mar 24, 2021, 12.13 PM

Mar 24, 2021, 12.02 PM

Mar 24, 2021, 10.49 AM

Panelists will focus their attention on issues at the intersections of global politics, economy, diplomacy and our daily lives in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mar 24, 2021, 10.44 AM

Mar 24, 2021, 10.43 AM

Mar 24, 2021, 10.41 AM

Mar 24, 2021, 10.40 AM

Mar 24, 2021, 10.37 AM

WION Global Summit 2021:

A platform for global thinkers to engage in dialogue on common global agenda affecting the world.
 



