LIVE update | Nancy Pelosi slams China during Japan visit | PLA conducts military drills near Taiwan

Nancy Pelosi lashes out at China during Japan visit
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered China's anger which considers the island nation as its breakaway province which it has vowed to annex by force if necessary.
In retaliation, China began large-scale military drills near Taiwan firing ballistic missiles. The drills are set to last until August 7 even as Pelosi visits other nations in the region.
In Japan, Pelosi said her visit was being used by China to start the military exercise in Taiwan Straits. Japan also expressed concern over the drills informing that ballistic missiles had fallen into its economic zone as China put its heavy arsenal on display.
People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command photo shows a missile being fired during Chinese military exercise.
China fired ballistic missiles and deployed fighter jets as it held its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's left Taiwan.
Where did she go straight from Taiwan?
Following her well publicised travel to Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in South Korea on Thursday, where she had visits to the North Korean border on her itinerary
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visits the Joint Security Area of the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea.
'Not about changing status quo': Pelosi lashes out at China during Japan visit
"They may try to keep Taiwan from visiting but they will not isolate Taiwan from us," the US House Speaker said in a stern warning to China.
Pelosi emphasised that US-Taiwan friendship was "important" while stating that it was an "honour" to meet the Taiwan delegation during her visit.
Did the South Korean president avoid Nancy Pelosi to appease China?
The South Korean president has been accused of avoiding Pelosi in order to appease China.
As per reports, Yoon had planned a summer holiday even before Pelosi's visit was announced. The reports also mentioned that the South Korean leader is in Seoul.