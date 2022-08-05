LIVE update | Nancy Pelosi slams China during Japan visit | PLA conducts military drills near Taiwan

highlights

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered China's anger which considers the island nation as its breakaway province which it has vowed to annex by force if necessary.

In retaliation, China began large-scale military drills near Taiwan firing ballistic missiles. The drills are set to last until August 7 even as Pelosi visits other nations in the region.

In Japan, Pelosi said her visit was being used by China to start the military exercise in Taiwan Straits. Japan also expressed concern over the drills informing that ballistic missiles had fallen into its economic zone as China put its heavy arsenal on display.