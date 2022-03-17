LIVE: Russian shelling kills five, including kids; Biden brands Putin 'a war criminal'

A woman with a child evacuates from a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 16, 2022. Photograph: Reuters
March 17 | Russia-Ukraine conflict
Get the latest updates here!
Mar 17, 2022, 08:27 AM
Watch | Gravitas: Ukraine war triggers global food crisis
Mar 17, 2022, 08:25 AM
Watch | Gravitas: Ukraine invasion: Is the peace deal possible?
Mar 17, 2022, 07:49 AM
Ten killed in bread queue
Ukraine says 10 people were killed after coming under fire while queueing for bread in the northern city of Chernigiv.
Mar 17, 2022, 07:48 AM
Mariupol theatre hit
Authorities in the besieged port city of Mariupol said that Russian forces bombed a theatre where "hundreds" of civilians were taking shelter.
The building was clearly marked "children" according to aerial photos. The death toll is not yet known.
Mar 17, 2022, 07:45 AM
Mayor of Ukraine city released by Russians
In the latest development, the mayor of Ukraine's southern city of Melitopol has been released, the Ukrainian authorities said on March 16, days after Kyiv said he was abducted by invading Russian forces.
According to the Ukrainian president and parliament, mayor Ivan Fedorov was abducted on Friday by Russian soldiers occupying Melitopol, a city halfway between Mariupol and Kherson, because he "refused to cooperate with the enemy".
On Wednesday a video posted on Telegram showed President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking to him on the phone and telling him he was "happy to hear the voice of a man alive".
Fedorov replies he is "much better". "Thank you for not abandoning me. I will need one or two days to recover and then I will be at your disposal to contribute to our victory," he says.
Mar 17, 2022, 07:30 AM
Biden's comments on Putin 'unacceptable and unforgivable'
US President Joe Biden's reference to Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a "war criminal" over his military operation in Ukraine is "unacceptable and unforgivable," the Kremlin said Wednesday.
"We believe such rhetoric to be unacceptable and unforgivable on the part of the head of a state, whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world," said Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to the state news agencies TASS and Ria Novosti.
Mar 17, 2022, 07:29 AM
Biden brands Putin 'a war criminal'
President Joe Biden labelled Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" on Wednesday after watching harrowing TV footage of the invasion of Ukraine, triggering an immediate angry riposte from Russia.
It was the first time Biden has used the phrase to describe Putin, and the US president then deepened his attack, tweeting that Putin was "inflicting appalling devastation and horror on Ukraine -- bombing apartment buildings and maternity wards."
Referring to reports that Russian troops took hostage doctors and patients in a Mariupol hospital, Biden said that "these are atrocities. It is an outrage to the world."
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden was "speaking from his heart" after seeing images on television of "barbaric actions by a brutal dictator."
Mar 17, 2022, 07:27 AM
Russian shelling kills five, including children
Five people, including three children, were killed when Russian forces shelled a residential building in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, emergency officials said Wednesday.
Emergency workers recovered the five bodies from under the rubble of a multi-storey apartment building, Ukraine's emergencies ministry said in a statement on Telegram.
Defence officials posted on Telegram a photo of the building, whose windows were blown out. The photo showed three emergency workers standing on a heap of rubble, while a third one climbs a ladder apparently to inspect what's inside.
Chernihiv, a city located north of the capital Kyiv and close to the border with Moscow's ally Belarus, has been heavily shelled by Russian air forces since Russia launched the offensive on February 24.
Mar 17, 2022, 07:26 AM
French prosecutors have opened a war crime probe into the death of Franco-Irish Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski who was shot near Kyiv while covering the war in Ukraine, an official statement said Wednesday.
The probe by France's specialised anti-terror prosecutors will investigate possible charges of causing "deliberate harm to a person protected by international law" and a "deliberate attack against a civilian who was not taking part in hostilities."
Watch this report:
Mar 17, 2022, 07:23 AM
New weapons aid to Ukraine
US President Joe Biden announced $1 billion in new security help and the deployment of longer-range weapons and drones to Ukraine on March 16 -- assuring the ally of America's "unprecedented" support in its war with Russia.
The cash, approved as Russian forces close in on Ukraine's besieged capital Kyiv, includes $200 million allocated over the weekend and $800 million in new funds from an aid package approved last week by Congress.
"These are direct transfers of equipment from our Department of Defense to the Ukrainian military to help them as they fight against this invasion," said Biden, who also announced US help for Ukraine to acquire "additional longer-range anti-aircraft systems."
Mar 17, 2022, 07:22 AM
ICJ tells Moscow to halt Ukraine invasion
The UN's top court on March 16 ordered Russia to suspend its invasion of Ukraine, saying it was "profoundly concerned" by Moscow's use of force.
Kyiv hailed the verdict as a "complete victory" saying it will continue to pursue the case "until Ukrainian people can go back to normal life."
The International Court of Justice judgement comes as Moscow's forces remained in place around major cities including the Ukrainian capital and the UN said more than three million people have fled the fighting.
Mar 17, 2022, 07:20 AM
Russia's Patriarch Kirill discusses Ukraine conflict with Archbishop of Canterbury
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, discussed the Ukraine conflict with the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on Wednesday, the Russian church said in a statement.
"A detailed discussion of the critical situation in Ukraine took place," the Russian church said, adding that the pair discussed "the humanitarian aspect" of the crisis. Earlier on Wednesday, Patriarch Kirill spoke with Pope Francis.
Mar 17, 2022, 07:19 AM
Russia blocks access to news channel BBC
Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor on March 16 blocked access to the BBC's main news website, with Moscow's foreign ministry warning of more retaliatory measures against the media.
"I think this is only the beginning of retaliatory measures to the information war unleashed by the West against Russia," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.
Roskomnadzor listed the BBC News website as blocked in Russia. The website of the BBC's Russian service was also blocked.
Mar 17, 2022, 07:18 AM
WHO on attacks on Ukraine health system
The World Health Organization said Wednesday (March 16) that healthcare facilities and personnel globally were being attacked at an unprecedented rate -- in particular in the conflict in Ukraine.
"We've never seen globally... this rate of attacks on healthcare," the WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan told a press conference.
"Health is becoming a target," he lamented. "It is becoming part of the strategy and tactics of war."
Mar 17, 2022, 07:15 AM
Hello,
As the Russia and Ukraine conflict has entered Day 22 on Thursday (March 17), follow WION's blog to get the latest update on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WION is also bringing reports from ground zero. Stay tuned!