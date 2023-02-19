LIVE Munich Security Conference: Blinken and Wang hold 'candid talks' amid balloon spat

Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that Wang told his US counterpart that their countries' relations had been damaged by America's response to a Chinese balloon flying over its territory.

Xinhua reported that Wang "made clear China's solemn position on the so-called airship incident," and "urged the US side to change course, acknowledge and repair the damage that its excessive use of force caused to China-US relations".

Meanwhile, a US official said that Blinken warned China that an incident in which a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flew over US territory "must never again occur".